Batista Reveals Why He Left WWE In 2010

Batista hasn't wrestled since leaving WWE after a short five-month run in 2014. While Batista has expressed interest in returning to WWE, he has been concentrating on his movie career, where he had great success with his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy / Avenger series.

During a recent interview with talkSport, Batista discussed how his movie career would not have happened if he didn't leave WWE in 2010.

"It came about out of spite," Batista said of his transition from pro wrestling to acting. "First it came from me discovering I was a horrible actor. I wanted to become a better actor and I wanted to do it while I was still with WWE. They would not give me the opportunity within the company. I said that I should be given the opportunity to do it outside of the company, and they said 'absolutely not.' I said, 'Well, I'm going to let my contract run out, and I'm gonna leave.' So that's exactly what I did and I set out to be an actor."

Batista appeared in several smaller budget films before getting a small role in Riddick in 2013 and nabbing the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. Batista admitted that changing careers was a brave move, "and maybe a little stupid."

"It was brave and maybe a little stupid [laughs]," Batista said. "It was three years of me barely working. You know, [I had] a nice thing with the WWE. I made a very good living there. I was very comfortable and I could have stuck with that, but I just wanted to do something else."

Batista's latest film, Escape Plan 2: Hades starring Sylvester Stallone, was released straight to DVD this past June. His next film, Final Score, is scheduled to release this month.