Naomi Reaches Out To Former WWE Stars, Eric Bischoff - Triple H RAW 2002 Video, WWE Shop Sale

By Raj Giri | September 03, 2018

- WWE uploaded the video above from the September 2, 2002 episode of RAW of then-RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff awarding Triple H the new World Heavyweight Championship title after then WWE-Champion Brock Lesnar was signed exclusively to the SmackDown brand. The World Heavyweight Championship was represented by the iconic big gold belt, which shared the legacy of the NWA / WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Naomi Reveals Her Dream Match For WWE Evolution
- As noted, Naomi has been looking for backup for her feud with the IIConics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay each hold singles wins over Naomi after interference from the other. Naomi has been selling the angle on Twitter and reached out to Asuka, Bianca Belair and Natalya, as well as former WWE star Summer Rae and former partner Cameron, as seen below:








