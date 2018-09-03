Naomi Reaches Out To Former WWE Stars, Eric Bischoff - Triple H RAW 2002 Video, WWE Shop Sale

- WWE uploaded the video above from the September 2, 2002 episode of RAW of then-RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff awarding Triple H the new World Heavyweight Championship title after then WWE-Champion Brock Lesnar was signed exclusively to the SmackDown brand. The World Heavyweight Championship was represented by the iconic big gold belt, which shared the legacy of the NWA / WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

- As noted, Naomi has been looking for backup for her feud with the IIConics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay each hold singles wins over Naomi after interference from the other. Naomi has been selling the angle on Twitter and reached out to Asuka, Bianca Belair and Natalya, as well as former WWE star Summer Rae and former partner Cameron, as seen below:

Wow! Meow meow! Umm baby G... quick ? any chance you can leave tour to help me with a little situation on #sdlive if not would #2paws be available? https://t.co/ILiburvijQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 2, 2018

I've been trying to call you pick up the phone sis it's me (you probably don't have my number saved) https://t.co/x3uH3fetx6 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 2, 2018

@DanielleMoinet you still got your gear sis what you doing this Tuesday ? These girls been dragging me on #sdlive need backup — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 3, 2018

Oh you know I always have some fly gear ready to come help my sis @NaomiWWE ??????????? https://t.co/JVMbVh3dLY — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) September 3, 2018

@BiancaBelairWWE I know you busy being the #EST but I need you come through sis if not cut your braid and send it to me so I can whip these girls behind literally pic.twitter.com/qSLWbqax77 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 3, 2018

@ArianeAndrew did you get a new # I've been blowing you up! Check your email dms snap chat voicemail & Facebook I need you to have my back like you use to?? — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 3, 2018