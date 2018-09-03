The Rock Congratulates Cody Rhodes, WWE Network - All Star Wrestling, Superstar Homecomings (Video)

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring the happiest Superstar homecomings.

- The WWE Network has added even more episodes of All-Star Wrestling to the Vault section. WWE announced the following blurb for the addition:

Just added to WWE Network: 66 episodes of All Star Wrestling This month, exclusively on WWE Network, enjoy 50 new hours of one of WWE's very first weekly televised series, All Star Wrestling. Harken back to the famed Hamburg Fieldhouse in the early 80s and witness the origins of WWE Hall of Famers like Pedro Morales, Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan and many more. All Star Wrestling dominated the airwaves for 15 years and was at the forefront of expanding the exposure of WWE across America.

- The Rock took to Twitter today and wrote the following congratulatory message to Cody Rhodes for his NWA World Heavyweight Title win at Saturday's All In event: