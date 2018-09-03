Samoa Joe To Visit AJ Styles' Home On SmackDown?, The Hardys Network Collection Intro, Alexa Bliss

- Above is the intro for the new "Team Xtreme" WWE Network Collection on The Hardys that was added to the service today.

- It looks like this week's SmackDown may actually feature a segment with Samoa Joe at the home of WWE Champion AJ Styles. WWE posted the following teaser for the segment:

Will Samoa Joe actually go to AJ Styles' home? With a WWE Championship rematch scheduled between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Hell in a Cell event, The Samoan Submission Machine has continued to push the Phenomenal One's buttons to try and throw the champion off his game. Joe crossed the line once again last week, calling the WWE Champion's wife while AJ watched in the ring, saying he was going to pay a visit to the Styles home this week. Will Joe make good on his words?

- WWE will be selling a custom hometown t-shirt for Alexa Bliss at tonight's RAW from Columbus, Ohio. Bliss tweeted the following on the shirt:

TONIGHT ONLY !! Get your OHIO moment of bliss shirt only available tonight at Monday night raw ! @WWEShop https://t.co/sfvNlIbtg6 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 3, 2018