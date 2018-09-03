Injured WWE Star Is Looking Jacked (Photo), Nia Jax Reveals Who She Would Like To Face At Evolution

- Nia Jax spoke to the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast about the upcoming Evolution event. During the interview, Jax said that she would love to face Beth Phoenix at the all-women's pay-per-view.

"If we are bringing back competitors from the past, I would love to get in the ring with Beth Phoenix," Jax said. "I would love for Beth to team up with Nattie and face me and my cousin Tamina, I think that would be a fun match."

Jax has not wrestled on television since the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15. She recently noted on Instagram that she was "rehabbing," but said in a later interview that while she was rehabbing, she's not injured.

See Also Nia Jax Responds To Reports That The Rock Was Responsible For Recent WWE Absence

- Samir Singh is looking to be in great shape as he continues to work towards returning to WWE. Singh, who has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL back in January, tweeted the photo below showing his progress: