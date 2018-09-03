Update On A Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW In Ohio

The Undertaker is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Columbus, Ohio, according to PWInsider. We reported last week, via PWInsider, that he would be at tonight's show.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is scheduled to be on tonight's RAW to discuss the match between Taker and Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia next month. Speculation is that Shawn could be the special referee for that match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.