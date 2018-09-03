Big Cass On If He Would Team With Enzo Amore Again

Big Cass joined Booker T's Heated Discussions podcast over the weekend to talk about his current relationship with his former tag partner, Enzo Amore. The two began working together in NXT back in 2013, becoming one of the most popular tag teams for the company. The duo would move to Raw just after WrestleMania 32 with another solid run, despite never capturing the tag titles. WWE then decided to break Cass and Enzo up in 2017 after Cass admitted that he attacked Enzo backstage, citing his frustration of having to team with him for years.

Enzo would head off to 205 Live where he would win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, while Cass' singles run would come to an end after tearing his ACL that would keep him out of action for eight months. WWE released Enzo back in January for rape allegations that he was later cleared of. Cass would also be released from WWE in June, reportedly for personal conduct issues and other behavioral problems.

During his interview on Heated Discussions, Cass was asked if there's going to be a reunion with Enzo in the near future, Cass didn't think so.

"No, what me and him had was very special, it was special in NXT, it was special in WWE," Cass said. "I feel like it ran its course and they pulled the trigger on separating us at the right time. Unfortunately I got injured, but they pulled the trigger at the right time. Me and him, we don't keep in contact, we're not friends, so I just don't think that's going to be a possibility."

Cass then stepped back just a bit with the old saying "never say never" allowing for the possibility of a run down the road.

"Well, let me tell you something, Booker, if the money's right, ya know?" Cass continued. "But at this point in time, I haven't been fielded any offers from anybody. [Laughs] They say 'never say never.' Maybe one day him and I will be reunited and me and him will be great friends. We'll just take the world by storm, but right now I don't think there's a chance."

Enzo is now going by the name "Real1" as he has moved into the music world. Cass was asked what he thought about Enzo's rap skills, but the former WWE star said he had no idea that Enzo was actually a rapper.

"[Laughs] No, I haven't. Is he? No I haven't heard that! Booker, you're kidding me? Is he really? Good for him. Is he really one of the hottest rappers right now?"

Booker T found it a little hard to believe that Cass hadn't seen anything that Enzo had been doing, but Cass said he hadn't and would have to check it out.

"No! I didn't know he was doing that well. Look, I wish him nothing but the best and if he's doing that well, good for him. I had no idea, maybe after this interview I'll give it a listen, but I didn't know he was killing it right now."

You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Heated Conversations with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.