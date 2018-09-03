The Bella Twins Talk RAW Return (Video), DDP - Action Bronson Clip, Upcoming WWE Network Collections

- Above is new backstage video of The Bella Twins at tonight's RAW, discussing tonight's return match against The Riott Squad. Nikki Bella admits she's nervous to team up for the first time in more than 3 years and says The Riott Squad's recent comments lit a fire under her.

- WWE Network Collections set to premiere in October include part 3 of The Best of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon and a Collection on WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on Tuesday's episode of "f--k, That's Delicious" on Viceland. Below is a clip of DDP with host Action Bronson, who was a big wrestling fan growing up: