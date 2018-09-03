Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | September 03, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Photo by Miguel Discart on Flickr

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Columbus, OH for this week's Main Event episode. Thanks to Chris Featherstone (@chrisprolific).

* Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis

* Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder

