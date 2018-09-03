Why Renee Young Called RAW Tonight, The Bella Twins Return (Video), Tyler Breeze On WWE Main Event

- The Bella Twins returned to the RAW ring on tonight's show and defeated The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan. Above is video from the match.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Columbus, OH for this week's Main Event episode:
* Tyler Breeze vs. Mike Kanellis
* Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder
- Renee Young called tonight's RAW episode for the second time this summer. Jonathan Coachman is off this week as he's filming for the Golf Channel at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Oklahoma tomorrow.
Welcome back to the #RAW announce table, @ReneeYoungWWE! @MichaelCole @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/AiW7VZsulf— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 4, 2018