Why Renee Young Called RAW Tonight, The Bella Twins Return (Video), Tyler Breeze On WWE Main Event

- The Bella Twins returned to the RAW ring on tonight's show and defeated The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan. Above is video from the match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Columbus, OH for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Mike Kanellis

* Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Renee Young called tonight's RAW episode for the second time this summer. Jonathan Coachman is off this week as he's filming for the Golf Channel at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Oklahoma tomorrow.