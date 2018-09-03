Wrestling Inc.

The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Face Off On Tonight's RAW, Super Show-Down Update (Photos, Video)

By Marc Middleton | September 03, 2018
The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Face Off On Tonight's RAW, Super Show-Down Update (Photos, Video) Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW from Columbus, OH for an in-ring segment together.

Michaels confirmed that he will be at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month for the final battle between Triple H and The Dead Man. Michaels has been rumored for a special referee role in the match but WWE has not announced that.

There's a lot of speculation now on another match between Taker and Michaels due to tonight's in-ring promo, which saw Michaels talk about how he stayed retired out of respect for Taker. Taker taunted Michaels and asked if he stayed retired out of respect or fear.

