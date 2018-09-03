Big Names And Match Announced For Next Week's RAW

WWE has announced the following loaded line-up for next week's RAW from New Orleans:
* Triple H returns to address The Undertaker and their Super Show-Down match
* WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to celebrate 20 years since his iconic Hell In a Cell match with The Undertaker
* Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss
