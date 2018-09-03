New Manager For The Authors Of Pain (Video), Dana Brooke Leaving Titus Worldwide?, SmackDown Promo

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is now also serving as the manager to The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Drake promised to lead the two big men to the RAW Tag Team Titles on tonight's show. They then defeated two enhancement talents, Keith Thompson and Jimmy James. Above is video from the match.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with SAnitY vs. The Usos vs. Rusev Day in a mini-tournament Triple Threat plus the latest from the feud between Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:

What's in store for @BeckyLynchWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE?

Which team will advance to face #TheBar in the tag team tournament?



We'll find out TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/mczpOEEnbm — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

- It looks like Dana Brooke may be leaving Titus Worldwide. Dana teamed with Ember Moon for a loss to Sasha Banks and Bayley on this week's RAW and lashed out at Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews after coming up short. Below is a shot from the post-match angle: