WWE Live Event Results From Saginaw (9/3): AJ Styles Defends, Asuka Makes The Save, Mixed Tag Match

Thanks to Aaron Highfill for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Saginaw, Michigan:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Bar

* Naomi defeated Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville

* The Usos defeated SAnitY

* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy

Intermission

* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella by DQ due to interference from Becky Lynch. Asuka made the save

* Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe