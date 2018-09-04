WWE Live Event Results From Saginaw (9/3): AJ Styles Defends, Asuka Makes The Save, Mixed Tag Match

Thanks to Aaron Highfill for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Saginaw, Michigan:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Bar
* Naomi defeated Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville
* The Usos defeated SAnitY
* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy
Intermission
* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz
* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella by DQ due to interference from Becky Lynch. Asuka made the save
* Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe