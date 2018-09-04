Kevin Owens Returns Already (Video), New RAW Tag Team Reacts To First Win, WWE Superstar Turns 32

- Kevin Owens returned to the WWE storylines on this week's RAW from Columbus, Ohio. He attacked Bobby Lashley, as seen in the video above. Last week's RAW saw Owens "quit" the company and walk out. It looks like he will be feuding with Lashley until the WWE Super Show-Down match, which will see Owens and Elias take on Lashley and John Cena.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods turns 32 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake turns 31, former WWE & TNA star Kia Stevens (Kharma, Awesome Kong) turns 41 and TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett turns 76.

- This week's RAW also saw a new tag team form - Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. They defeated The Ascension in their first match together. Below is video from the match along with post-show tweets from the two:

@WWEGable I think we may have something here...... #Glorious — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) September 4, 2018