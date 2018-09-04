The Shield Mocked After Beatdown (Video), What Happened After RAW, Storyline Update On The Shield

This week's WWE RAW ended with The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) being destroyed by Braun Strowman, new RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and several Superstars from the locker room. Above is post-show video of Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler mocking The Shield.

There was no dark main event after RAW went off the air in Columbus, Ohio this week. Fans cheered The Shield until they got to their feet and limped up the ramp to the back, selling the big beatdown from the main event segment.

WWE announced the following post-show storyline update on The Shield, noting that they refused medical attention after RAW.