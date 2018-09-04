Brandi Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Title Win, "All In" On NJPW World, NJPW's Next Tour, Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Above, Hiroshi Tanahashi put up his Tokyo Dome title match opportunity against Bad Luck Fale back in 2015 at Destruction in Kobe. The end of the match would come when Tanahashi hit High Fly Flow for the pinfall victory.

- The NJPW Road to Destruction tour kicks of tomorrow with Destruction in Hiroshima (9/15), Beppu (9/17), and Kobe (9/23) taking place later this month. You can check out the full cards for those three events by clicking here.

- "All In" is now available on NJPW World. If you're signed up with the service (about $9 a month to sign-up) you can find it by clicking here.

- Brandi Rhodes was at ringside for Cody Rhodes big victory over Nick Aldis to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at "All In" over the weekend. She commented on the event's success and kissing her husband in the ring after he won the title.