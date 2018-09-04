Seth Rollins Possibly Injures Arm At WWE RAW (Video And Photo)

At the end of last night's episode of Raw, The Shield made their way back to the arena via the same police van that hauled them away at the beginning of the show. Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin initially had them arrested after a brawl broke out at the start of the show, which forced a good chunk of the roster to come out and break things up.

Once WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose got back to the arena it looked like another brawl would start against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Instead, a number of heels ganged up on The Shield before they could do anything to their new rivals.

During the beat-down, Rollins was sent flying off the stage and into the side of the police van, smashing a chunk of a window as he hit, which you can see in the video below.

As you can see in the photo below, it looked like Rollins had a good sized cut on his arm from the collision. No word yet on how serious the injury was to the Raw Superstar.

Reigns will be defending his title against Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match on September 16. The Shield is scheduled to face Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 in Melbourne, Australia.