News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Triple Threat, Possible Home Invasion Angle, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

SmackDown will feature The Usos vs. SAnitY vs. Rusev Day in the final Triple Threat to determine who will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Hell In a Cell. No other matches have been announced but WWE is teasing a segment with Samoa Joe visiting the home of WWE Champion AJ Styles. No word yet on matches for 205 Live.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Triple Threat Match set as search for new SmackDown Tag Team Championship challengers continues

* Will Samoa Joe actually go to AJ Styles' home?

* How will Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella bounce back?

* What's next for Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.