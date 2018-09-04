Braun Strowman Has Words For The Shield, The B Team Wants Rematch (Video), Fans On Shawn Michaels

- Above is backstage video of The B Team after their RAW Tag Team Title loss to Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on last night's RAW. They look forward to their rematch and say this time they will be ready.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is right about The Undertaker's chances against Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down. As of this writing, 66% voted, "No. The Undertaker will put The Game down again just like he promised." The rest went with, "Yes. Triple H has more left in the tank than The Phenom does."

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter this morning and wrote the following warning to The Shield: