WWE Cruiserweight Feud To Continue Tonight, Natalya - Shawn Michaels, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

- Above is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler after their win over The B Team on last night's show. Ziggler says this is their show now and McIntyre ends it with a, "Told ya so!"

- No matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode but WWE posted the following teaser on the feud between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander:

Cedric Alexander calls out Drew Gulak Although WWE Crusierweight Champion Cedric Alexander is set to defend the title against Buddy Murphy at WWE Super Show-Down Saturday, Oct. 6, that has not stopped Drew Gulak from making his case for a title rematch. At SummerSlam, The Philadelphia Stretcher came up short against The Soul of WWE 205 Live, but he wasted no time demanding a rematch on the following episode of WWE 205 Live. After attacking Akira Tozawa and Colin Delaney alongside Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick, Gulak made his intentions clear. Never one to back down from a challenge, Alexander was more than ready to confront Gulak, despite protests from WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Though Gulak escaped, last week the champion let it be known that he was not afraid of Gulak and would call him out tonight! Will Gulak take the opportunity to confront the champion? Does he have machinations of a surprise attack with Gallagher and Kendrick? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, streaming live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Natalya tweeted the following on her moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at last night's RAW in Columbus: