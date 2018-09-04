Dana Brooke On Leaving Titus Worldwide, MYC Returning Talents On Reinventing Themselves, RAW Jobber

- WWE posted this video of returning competitors talking about how they have reinvented themselves for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The video features Reina Gonzalez, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, Xia Li, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm and Taynara Conti.

- The indie wrestler who played Jimmy James for the squash loss to The Authors of Pain on last night's RAW was James Alexander, who also appeared on WWE 205 Live earlier this year. No word yet on who played Keith Thompson. Thanks to Mikey Collins for sending that in.

- As noted, Dana Brooke indicated on last night's RAW that she will be leaving Titus Worldwide. She tweeted the following after the show, blaming Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews for screaming at her: