Wrestling Inc.

Dana Brooke On Leaving Titus Worldwide, MYC Returning Talents On Reinventing Themselves, RAW Jobber

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

- WWE posted this video of returning competitors talking about how they have reinvented themselves for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The video features Reina Gonzalez, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, Xia Li, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm and Taynara Conti.

Mae Young Classic Finalist Injured, When Injury Occurred (Contains MYC And NXT UK Spoilers)
See Also
Mae Young Classic Finalist Injured, When Injury Occurred (Contains MYC And NXT UK Spoilers)

- The indie wrestler who played Jimmy James for the squash loss to The Authors of Pain on last night's RAW was James Alexander, who also appeared on WWE 205 Live earlier this year. No word yet on who played Keith Thompson. Thanks to Mikey Collins for sending that in.

- As noted, Dana Brooke indicated on last night's RAW that she will be leaving Titus Worldwide. She tweeted the following after the show, blaming Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews for screaming at her:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Results

Most Popular

Back To Top