Batista Discusses What It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE

Batista spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling while promoting his upcoming film, Final Score, about his desire to return to the WWE for a possible final run. Batista has made it clear in interviews he wants to get back to WWE one more time and said that he thinks about it daily.

"I have to say that it's something I think about daily," Batista admitted. "I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day."

In his last run with WWE in 2013-2014, Batista wasn't thrilled with how things went creatively. If he did come back again, he would make sure he had more say with his stories and his opponents.

"I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That's pretty much it, and it would have to make sense," Batista said. "Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn't delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I'd have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in."

Next year, Batista will turn 50 and he said in a previous interview this year with Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan that if WWE didn't bring him back by next year, he would be done with wrestling.

"I told them next year would be my last year," Batista said. "I'm turning 50 next year, I'd be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I'm in great shape. I've never let up on that. But I just don't want to be the old guy in the ring and I don't want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can't make something happen by next year, then I'm just gonna officially hang it up."

