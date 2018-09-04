How Many Fans Were In Attendance For "All In"?, Ring Canvas Pieces Being Sold, Jonathan Gresham

- Above is an ROH online exclusive of Jonathan Gresham taking on Scorpio Sky.

- The goal to draw 10,000 fans to the Sears Centre for "All In" was easily achieved once the venue sold out in under 30 minutes after tickets went on sale. Earlier today, the official attendance number was tweeted out and it was actually 11,263 fans who were in attendance for the show. Cody Rhodes wondered what they will do next.

- For wrestling fans who wanted to have some memorabilia from that night, they can pick up a framed piece of the ring canvas. "All In" is selling 1,000 unsigned pieces for $79. There's another 500 signed by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, which are selling for $149. They are now available for pre-order.

