Ric Flair On Who Is The Greatest Babyface Of All Time, The Undertaker Helping His Career

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair were the latest guests of the Photo Shoot series on the WWE Network. Both Ric and Charlotte are featured on the "Wooo" edition of WWE 2K19, and gave the viewers an inside look of the photo shoot that is placed on the video game cover.

During the series of images that came on the screen, Flair had the chance to go down memory lane, calling Dusty Rhodes the most creative mind in the pro wrestling business, and Roddy Piper the greatest bad guy in the business. He stated that his angle with Randy Savage over Elizabeth was fun, but was tough because Savage and Elizabeth were "fighting at the time."

Regarding his WrestleMania 18 match against the Undertaker, he stated that he was 55 at the time (he was actually 53), but it was one of the "greatest nights of [his] career."

"[Undertaker] single-handedly helped restore my self-confidence, which was totally gone," said Flair. "At that point in time, I was 55 years old, and just didn't see myself back in the ring. Mark really got me up and running."

Flair also saw a picture of him and Ricky Steamboat, and called him the greatest babyface in the history of pro wrestling.

"There will be arguments about this, [but] not many that can stand. [Steamboat is] the greatest babyface of all time," said Flair. "I don't think anyone had better matches in the history of the business than Steamboat and I had. [His] physique, second to none. Legitimately tough, and one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life."

Flair has also stated in numerous other interviews that Steamboat was his all-time best rivalry, and he enjoyed working in the ring with him the most.



The peak of their long rivalry was in 1989. At the Chi-Town Rumble on February 20, 1989, Steamboat was able to defeat Flair in front of 8,000 fans, commencing his first and only reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Steamboat retained the title for two-and-a-half months before losing it back to Flair at WrestleWar in Nashville, TN, on May 7.

