Mojo Rawley On Being The Most Underrated WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley On Kevin Owens, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Columbus, OH.

- As noted, Kevin Owens returned on last night's RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. Owens is scheduled to team with Elias to face Lashley and John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month. Lashley tweeted the following on Owens today:

See Also Bobby Lashley Talks Conversation With Triple H Before He Signed With WWE

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on being the most underrated WWE Superstar in history: