Mojo Rawley On Being The Most Underrated WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley On Kevin Owens, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Columbus, OH.
- As noted, Kevin Owens returned on last night's RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. Owens is scheduled to team with Elias to face Lashley and John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month. Lashley tweeted the following on Owens today:
I'm going to rip @FightOwensFight apart! ???? https://t.co/BtaHv7qePj— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) September 4, 2018
- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on being the most underrated WWE Superstar in history:
The most underrated Superstar in @WWE History right here. The best combination of speed, strength, and intelligence in WWE History right here. A man that will make an impact like none before him in WWE History right here. #MojoRising #KillerInstinct #Focus #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/KvSIxSsEet— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) September 4, 2018