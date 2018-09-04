Wrestling Inc.

Mojo Rawley On Being The Most Underrated WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley On Kevin Owens, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Columbus, OH.

- As noted, Kevin Owens returned on last night's RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. Owens is scheduled to team with Elias to face Lashley and John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month. Lashley tweeted the following on Owens today:


Bobby Lashley Talks Conversation With Triple H Before He Signed With WWE
See Also
Bobby Lashley Talks Conversation With Triple H Before He Signed With WWE

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on being the most underrated WWE Superstar in history:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Results

Most Popular

Back To Top