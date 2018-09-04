Wrestling Inc.

Another Likely Cell Match At WWE HIAC PPV, Chris Jericho On If He Will Be At Super Show-Down, More

By Raj Giri | September 04, 2018

- Chris Jericho responded to a now-deleted tweet asking if he would be at the WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia. Jericho's last appearance for WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April. Jericho replied, "No I isn't."

While Jericho has been known to troll fans on Twitter, his band, Fozzy, does have a concert that night in Camden, New Jersey. Super Show-Down stars at 5 am ET, and the flight time from Australia to New Jersey is over 20 hours, so it's not happening unless the concert gets cancelled.

- It looks like the Charlotte Flair will be facing Becky Lynch inside the Cell structure at the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on September 16th. The two have been teasing a cell match at the pay-per-view, as seen below:





