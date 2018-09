James Ellsworth is currently backstage for tonight's WWE TV tapings in Detroit, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on if Ellsworth is booked to appear on tonight's SmackDown or 205 Live but we will keep you updated. Ellsworth was last written out of the SmackDown storylines back in late July.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.