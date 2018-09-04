Wrestling Inc.

Matt Riddle's Final Indie Opponent Revealed, Ratings Delayed, More On Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

Possible Return Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown
- WWE stock was up 1.53% today, closing at $88.75 per share. Today's high was $88.95 and the low was $86.17.

- This week's RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday and SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday.

- PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that Matt Riddle's final indie match will be against Mark Haskins. As noted, Riddle will be starting with WWE NXT after the PROGRESS show in England on Sunday, September 30.


