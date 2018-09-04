WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

- We're live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up.

- Renee Young is in the ring. She introduces Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. They come out to a pop. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Renee asks about things getting personal with The Miz and Maryse. Fans chant for Bryan. We see footage of what happened last week. Bryan jokes that Renee just made the entire arena upset. Renee also shows us the video from earlier today of Miz and Maryse taunting Bryan and Brie in the empty arena. Bryan and Brie agree that we don't have to wait until Hell In a Cell. Bryan says tonight is the night to fight. Brie calls Miz and Maryse to the ring right now. Fans chant "yes!" but Renee says The It Couple have left the building. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega.

Vega and Almas speak from the stage, taunting Bryan. Vega says Almas wants to come finish what he started. They march to the ring as Bryan gets ready for a fight. We go to commercial.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Back from the break and the bell rings. Almas takes Bryan down first and they tangle on the mat.

They get up and Almas drops Bryan with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Bryan tries to mount some offense. Bryan with kicks while focusing on the arm. Bryan takes Almas down for the Yes Lock but Almas scrambles to the bottom rope as Vega cheers him on. Almas fights back with forearms but Bryan rocks him with an uppercut. Bryan charges but Almas drops him with a huge elbow for a 2 count. Almas applies an armbreaker on the ropes now but its broken. Almas charges and knocks Bryan off the apron into the barrier, right in front of Brie.

Almas follows and works Bryan over on the outside. Almas brings it back in and covers for a quick pin attempt. Almas ends up missing a knee and flying out to the outside. Bryan recovers on the mat as the referee counts. Bryan runs and leaps off the apron with a flying knee but Almas dropkicks him in mid-air. Bryan lands hard on the floor and the referee checks on both Superstars. Almas brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Bryan ends up dumping Almas over the top rope to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Almas into the barrier. Bryan clutches his arm on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan cuts Almas off on the top. Bryan turns Almas upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe. Bryan delivers kicks as fans chant along with him. Bryan charges in with the low dropkick to the face while Almas is upside down. Bryan climbs up with Almas but Almas knocks him to the mat with an elbow. Almas goes for a moonsault but has to land on his feet. He immediately nails the moonsault but Bryan kicks out at 2.

Bryan with uppercuts to Almas now. Almas fights back with kicks. Bryan unloads with kicks. Almas counters and sends Bryan's neck into the turnbuckle. Vega cheers Almas on as he runs in with the double knees in the corner. Bryan blocks the Hammerlock DDT and drops Almas. Bryan starts a "yes!" chant from the corner. Bryan charges and hits the flying knee for the pin.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

- After the match, Brie hits the ring to celebrate with Bryan as Vega checks on Almas. Brie turns and drops Vega, then hits her with a running knee to the face. Brie and Bryan lead a "yes!" chant until The Miz and Maryse appear on the big screen, taunting them. They have taken the night off to have date night, right here in Detroit at the finest Italian restaurant. Miz says they were at the arena looking for Bryan and Brie earlier but it looks like they will have to wait until Hell In a Cell to embarrass them again. They taunt Bryan and Brie some more before signing off. Bryan and Brie head to the back as Bryan's music starts up.

- Still to come, The Usos vs. SAnitY vs. Rusev Day to determine who will face The Bar next week. Also, an exclusive interview with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers plug Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

- Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. They're leaving the arena and are headed to have dinner at the same Italian restaurant that The Miz and Maryse are at.

- The announcers discuss the feud between Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Tom says SmackDown General Manager Paige has insisted they both conduct this interview from separate locations. Fans chant for Becky when she's introduced on the screen. Flair goes on about how Becky threw away their five-year friendship. She dares Becky to do the same in her face. Becky promises she will because she's all about taking now. Becky says it was a full time job being Flair's friend. Becky is all about taking back her spot at the top. Becky doesn't care what it takes, the title will come back where it belongs. Flair says Becky will get her wish at Hell In a Cell. Flair says Becky was never second best as her friend but she is in the ring. They have more words and Tom thanks them for their time. Tom confirms the match for Hell In a Cell but it will not be inside the Cell. They also plug Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, which takes place inside the Cell.

Naomi vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They taunt Naomi on the mic. The bell rings and Naomi immediately goes to work on Peyton. Peyton fights back and drops Naomi, mounting her with strikes. Peyton works Naomi over some more, dropping her against the ropes. Billie talks trash in Naomi's face. Peyton taunts Naomi while keeping control.

Naomi hits a baseball slide between Peyton's legs, dropping Billie back on the floor. Naomi turns it around on Peyton and comes in with a roll-up for the quick win.

Winner: Naomi

- After the match, The IIconics immediately attack Naomi and double team her. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka to a pop. Asuka rushes the ring and dropkicks Peyton. She also takes out Billie. Peyton grabs Asuka but gets dropped. Asuka clears the ring and stands tall for a pop. Asuka goes to the floor and checks on Naomi, helping her to her feet as The IIconics look on from the ramp.

- The announcers lead us to a video package on the feud between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy.

- Paige is backstage when The Miz and Maryse walk in. Miz says they cut their dinner short because Detroit serves bad food and because they wanted to try and confront Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella one more time. Paige books Miz in a match tonight, against anyone that wants to face him. Miz complains about not having time to prepare. Paige says they are free to go but if they do, don't ever come back. The It Couple walks off and we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and R-Truth approaches Maryse backstage, getting her confused with Carmella. The Miz and Truth have words and Truth still believes Maryse is Carmella.

- We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe takes the mic and yells out "Wendy!" to taunt WWE Champion AJ Styles. Joe says it seems like the Styles family has started to take his threats serious. Joe pictures how the Styles family, AJ included, are locked up in the house waiting on Joe to show up. Joe says that's not going to happen because he's not a monster. Joe continues to address Wendy and says he has delivered AJ back home on a Tuesday night. Joe's actions have forced AJ to actually care about his family, to actually go back home and look after his family. Joe wants the Styles clan to enjoy tonight. Joe says there will be a lot more nights just like this soon because a very bad man is coming to take AJ's title at Hell In a Cell, then make AJ go night night. AJ appears on the big screen and fans pop.

AJ understands threatening another man but threatening another man's family is when the talking stops. AJ's music hits and Joe waits for a fight. AJ comes walking out to the stage, stopping to stare Joe down. AJ rushes the ring and Joe decks him as he enters. Joe unloads now. AJ turns it around and fights Joe into a corner. Joe pulls AJ to the floor and tosses him over the steel ring steps. Joe grabs a steel chair but AJ leaps off the steps with a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ grabs the chair and swings against the ring post but Joe moves. Officials run down and hold AJ back. AJ runs into the ring and leaps out to the floor, taking Joe and a few referees down. Paige runs down and tries to calm AJ. Paige and referees back AJ up the ramp as his music hits.

- R-Truth is backstage with Tye Dillinger, still looking for Carmella. They find her but Truth doesn't realize it's her. Carmella tells Truth to leave her alone. Truth asks if she wants to call a truce for one night only. He wants Carmella to accompany him to the ring tonight to face The Miz because the other Carmella will be at ringside. Truth says the other Carmella (Maryse) called her trash. Carmella disses Maryse and gets fired up. It looks like she will be at ringside with Truth tonight. Truth says he's trying to teach Tye something - like how to get into the main event of SmackDown.

- Still to come, The Usos vs. SAnitY vs. Rusev Day. We go to commercial.