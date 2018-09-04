Wrestling Inc.

The Miz And Maryse Taunt Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella (Video), Match For WWE 205 Live, Matt Hardy

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Maryse and The Miz issuing a challenge to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in an empty Little Caesars Arena ahead of tonight's SmackDown from Detroit.

- Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik has been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode.

- Below is the latest "Woken Word of the Week" video from Matt Hardy:


