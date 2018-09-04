Teams Revealed For WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season Two

WWE has announced that Mixed Match Challenge will return on Tuesday, September 18 on Facebook Watch.

The second season will feature 14 episodes and will air at 10pm EST each week. A pre-show will air at 9:50pm EST. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches.

Below are the teams for the second season:

RAW

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

Finn Balor and Bayley

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Kevin Owens and Natalya

SmackDown

The Miz and Asuka

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Rusev and Lana

WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

R-Truth and Carmella

Below is WWE's full announcement on the second season of MMC: