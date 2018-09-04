WWE MMC Finale To Take Place During PPV, Asuka Returns (Video), RAW Stars Work SmackDown Dark Match

- As noted, WWE has announced that Mixed Match Challenge will return on Tuesday, September 18 on Facebook Watch. The second season will feature 14 episodes and will air at 10pm each week. A pre-show will air at 9:50pm. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches. WWE has also confirmed that the season two finale will take place during the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16. Cathy Kelley looks at the return of MMC in this new video.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Detroit saw hometown star Rhyno defeat Mike Kanellis.

- Asuka returned to the storylines on tonight's SmackDown episode. Naomi defeated Peyton Royce in singles action but received a post-match beatdown from The IIconics. Asuka then made the save and cleared the ring, as seen below: