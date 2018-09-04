Wrestling Inc.

New Matches Announced For WWE Super Show-Down

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

WWE has announced two new matches for the big Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia - The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi, The Bar vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

