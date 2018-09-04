Wrestling Inc.

New Title Match Official For WWE Hell In A Cell

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will not take place inside the Cell unless plans change.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Results

Most Popular

Back To Top