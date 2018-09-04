New Title Match Official For WWE Hell In A Cell

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will not take place inside the Cell unless plans change.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse