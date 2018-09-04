Wrestling Inc.

Photo: Odd WWE Hell In A Cell Poster Released Featuring Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman

By Raj Giri | September 04, 2018

Below is the official poster for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Braun Strowman at the event. The poster features Reigns and Strowman in the netherworld with both men presented as demons.

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Hell In A Cell.

The official #WWE Hell In A Cell poster. Your thoughts?

@OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.

