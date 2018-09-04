Wrestling Inc.

#1 Contenders Match Set For SmackDown, Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy Promos, Next Week's WWE 205 Live

By Marc Middleton | September 04, 2018

- Above and below are new video packages to promote the WWE Hell In a Cell match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. The match will take place inside the Cell structure.

- Tonight's SmackDown saw Rusev and Aiden English win a Triple Threat over SAnitY and The Usos. They will now face The Bar on next Tuesday's show to determine the new #1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at Hell In a Cell.

Current Card For WWE Hell In A Cell
See Also
Current Card For WWE Hell In A Cell

- Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode. Metalik defeated Tony Nese on this week's show.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Results

Most Popular

Back To Top