1 Contenders Match Set For SmackDown, Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy Promos, Next Week's WWE 205 Live

- Above and below are new video packages to promote the WWE Hell In a Cell match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. The match will take place inside the Cell structure.

- Tonight's SmackDown saw Rusev and Aiden English win a Triple Threat over SAnitY and The Usos. They will now face The Bar on next Tuesday's show to determine the new #1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at Hell In a Cell.

- Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode. Metalik defeated Tony Nese on this week's show.