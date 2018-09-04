Bray Wyatt Makes Dark Cryptic Post, Title Match Takes Place After WWE Tapings, Naomi On Asuka

- As noted, Asuka returned to the storylines on this week's WWE SmackDown to help Naomi from a beatdown by The IIconics. Asuka and Naomi will now face Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia next month. Above is post-show video of Naomi talking to Kayla Braxton about being thankful for Asuka's help, saying she owes her.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Detroit saw SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retain over Carmella and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat. Reader Antoine Kyle noted that Carmella spent most of the match eating popcorn on the outside.

- RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during SmackDown and made the following cryptic tweet, using the #ResurrectWyatt hashtag. The capital letters in the tweet spell out "KILL THEM ALL." No word yet on what WWE has planned for Wyatt now that the tag team with Matt Hardy is done.

i was hindered, sicK, abused and abandoned he showed me eden a god I can seLL it was always here fix everyThing mr. mercy beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn this time jAh, we change the worLd who are we? wait for me do you see? Lucid#ResurrectWyatt