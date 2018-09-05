Jon Jones Is Spokesperson For Supplement Company, Conor McGregor On Fight Business, Tyron Woodley

- The UFC has released part two to "The Notorious," a series that followed Conor McGregor during his 2015 comeback. The former lightweight and featherweight champion returns to the Octagon next month to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title.

In this episode, McGregor discusses the fight business and developing himself into a publicity machine and businessman through his Las Vegas ventures.

- Not since Georges St-Pierre reeled off nine defenses of the welterweight belt has a champion in the UFC's 170-pound division earned as many defenses as Tyron Woodley. Woodley goes after his fourth such victory this coming Saturday vs. Darren Till at UFC 228.

Woodley won the belt in 2016 with a victory over Robbie Lawler, fighting Stephen Thompson to a draw a year later. In 2017, he bested both Thompson and Demian Maia.

Lawler had two title defenses and Hendricks failed to defend the belt after winning it. Pat Miletich, the first champion in the division, defended the title four times and Matt Hughes had a stretch of five defenses.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is once again a spokesperson for GAT Supplements. The company announced the news on Twitter recently. Jones is currently awaiting news on his possible return date after being suspended for taking a banned substance.