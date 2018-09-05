Steve Austin On If Becky Lynch Should Be A Babyface Or A Heel, WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin shared his thoughts on WWE's Women's Division, talking about WWE SmackDown Live's Becky Lynch and her recent heel turn. Also, Austin weighed in on the potential WrestleMania main event match between current RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

According to Austin, Lynch does not need to be a heel or a babyface. Moreover, 'The Toughest S.O.B.' suggested that WWE should follow the lead of the WWE Universe and present 'The Lass Kicker' how the wrestleverse wants.

"I loved [Ric] Flair as a heel. He's the greatest [pro] wrestler of all time, but his heel work was outstanding. His baby work, eh, he's still Ric Flair, but I like Ric Flair as a heel." Austin continued, "Charlotte I like as a heel. Becky I like either way. But, man, when she knocked the hell out of Charlotte, that crowd came unglued when they turned her heel, but it was the biggest babyface reaction of the night. People came unglued, so where does she go?

"I just think let her be whatever the people want her to be. To me, for her, she doesn't need to be a heel or a baby - she just needs to be Becky Lynch. And this is truly one of those cases where they say, Roman Reigns, no matter how the people want to take him, they can take him as a heel or baby, but he's just going to be Roman. To me, I just think let's take that out of the equation. Whatever they're going to do with him, they're going to do, with him beating Brock [Lesnar], but Becky ought to just be Becky because there's money in Becky being Becky. Let the people decide. As long as she's being true to herself, she's going to fly as high and as far as they want her to."

With respect to a possible WrestleMania main event between Rousey and Flair, Austin seemed to be in favor of such an epic encounter; however, the six-time WWE Champion would prefer a heel versus babyface match between the two as opposed to a babyface versus babyface match.

"For me, Charlotte is a defined heel. We know she's a heel. We're pushing her as a heel. We're booking her as a heel. Yeah, to me, she has a defined role. She's totally confident in either one, but I think she's more comfortable as a heel. And that's not from me talking to her. That's from me guessing that she's more comfortable as a heel, but she's going to do whatever they ask of her." Austin said, "boy, that has the potential to be a hell of a main event, but then you've got two babies. Would you go two babies or would you make sure Charlotte's a heel because Ronda needs to be the baby?"

If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

