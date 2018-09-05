Cody Rhodes Says There's A "Thirst" For More "All In", Kenny King, Pricey "All In" Merchandise

- Above, Impact Backstage Interview Alicia Atout spoke to Cody Rhodes the day after his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win at "All In" last weekend. Cody noted while it's still early, it's clear the fans want more of what they offered.

"The 10,000 plus people last night felt like 100,000 people," Rhodes said. "I don't want to jump to say 'I'm ready to do it again,' but there's definitely a thirst for what we're offering. So, that's the focus now, I think. What what do we do next?"

- Ring of Honor's latest "10 Questions" featured Kenny King. King talked about his upcoming Death Before Dishonor PPV opponent, Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

"I don't know if I've ever been more honored at just a match announcement," King said. "I can't imagine the pride and honor and humility I will feel just being able to step in the ring with a legend like Liger one on one. I am proud to be the one that Jushin "Thunder" Liger passes on the torch to. It's not like physically he has a chance to beat me, so I will be honored to pin him after a spirited exhibition. I mean, come on, it's not like he has a choice here."

- As noted, the official attendance number for "All In" was 11,263 fans, beating out the initial goal of 10,000. The Young Bucks were quick to make a shirt to commemorate their achievement. Also, there are 10 ring-used turnbuckles that are signed by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, which are currently selling for $999.00.

On September 1st, 2018, 11,263 people witnessed history being made at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, IL. Were you ALL IN?



Pre-order now! https://t.co/wGNXMEVSye pic.twitter.com/8oDBp7T7Xf — Young Bucks Merch (@YoungBucksMerch) September 4, 2018

History was made during @ALL_IN_2018 and now YOU can own a piece of history!



Only 10 of the 12 turnbuckles used that night are being made available and all 10 will be signed by Cody & the Bucks with a COA signed by Cody!



HURRY to https://t.co/VShyAsTu00! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/OOm82vh8OA — #StarrcastOnFITE (@Starrcast18) September 5, 2018