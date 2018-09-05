Kenny Omega On WWE: "What They Can Offer In Flash, We Can Offer In Substance"

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section just after his victory against Pentagon Jr. at "All In." Here are some of the highlights:

Pentagon Jr.:

"Pentagon not only has the untrainable 'It' factor, but also the rare ability to adapt and succeed wherever he competes. He has a unique charisma about him that fans connect with and regardless of where he competes or what style is prominent, he seamlessly blends in—yet stands apart from everyone else on the card."

WWE and wanting to offer a different product to fans:

"Fans, wrestlers, and even the general public have been conditioned to believe that there's an enormous skill gap between WWE and everyone else. A major league and a minor league. It's either you're there or you're just not good enough. While it's true their collection of talent is undeniable, a small group of us have bet on ourselves and on the unique alternative vision we have for pro wrestling. What they can offer in flash, we can offer in substance. While their writers produce TV for a certain demographic, we're producing stories for fans that want something a little different."

