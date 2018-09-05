Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for the following:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves. Kassius launches Kona as he trash talks. Ohno goes for a running senton but Kona gets his knees up. Ohno slips out of fireman's carry and hits a rolling elbow for the win. Kassius cuts a promo about how we he came back, there was so much hype, but he became an afterthought. He says he racked his brain trying to figure it out, but he finally got it: there's always gonna be someone new and fresh coming in. He says the next person with buzz that comes in, he's not going anywhere and will knock that person to the back of the line

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) defeated The Street Profits. Montez Ford drinks from the cup and does a dive onto Cutler, Blake, and Jaxson Ryker. Montez works over Cutler's arm. Cutler tags in Blake and Blake hits a massive clothesline on Montez. Cutler and Blake take turns working over Montez. Montez gets the tag to Angelo Dawkins, who runs wild. Angelo tags Montez for the frog splash, but Dawkins gets pulled out and thrown into the steps. Two masked men run in and steal Montez's cup, but Montez unmasks one as Shane Thorne. Cutler and Blake hit a stomp off the top rope for the win. Cutler is busted open and spitting blood and is pretty upset at Montez after the match

* NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane defeated Trish Adora. Kairi comes out on stage and reveals the NXT Women's Title in a treasure chest. Kairi tosses gold coins to the crowd on her entrance. Quick match. Kairi hits a spinning backfist, walks the plank, and hits the InSane Elbow for the win. Shayna Baszler comes out. She knocks over the treasure chest and says for Kairi to enjoy her pirate fantasy while it lasts because it won't be there when she enacts her rematch clause. Shayna says let's see if the pirate can swim and attacks. They brawl and Kairi gets the better of Shayna and sends her running with a spear

*The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano. Great match. Dream is wearing one of Johnny's shirts but has FAILURE written on tape over the "Wrestling" part. Gargano is more intense than usual. Dueling Johnny Wrestling/Johnny Failure chants. Velveteen in control after a hot start by Gargano. Velveteen with a huge boot the head for 2. Johnny fights to his feet but Velveteen locks in a sleeper and hits knees to the back. Johnny fights back and hits his spear through the ropes for 2. Johnny hits a superkick on the apron and a huge dive to the outside. Dream ducks the roll out kick and hits a Fameasser for 2. Johnny rolls out of the DVD and they trade 2 counts. They trade shots on the apron. Johnny goes for a sunset flip, but tweaks his knee. Dream shoves him into the steps, rolls him into the ring, and hits his DDT, but Johnny kicks out. Dream works over the knee. Johnny rolls out of the way of the elbow drop on the apron and hits a suicide dive. Johnny puts the Gargano Escape on outside of the ring, but Velveteen gets in at 9. Johnny sets Dream up for a dropping DDT to the outside, but can't do it. He talks to a kid with a Johnny Wrestling sign at ringside. Johnny hesitates, goes for the running knee, but Dream hits him with the rolling DVD and gets the pin. Awesome, awesome match. Gargano leaves through the side exit of the arena, looking disheartened and unsure of himself