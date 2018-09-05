WWE To Tape NYE RAW, The Miz Blasts Daniel Bryan (Video), Kairi Sane & More On WWE NXT Tonight

- Above is a new promo from The Miz to promote his #1 contenders match with Daniel Bryan at WWE Super Show-Down.

"Daniel Bryan, everyone knows you're fragile," Miz said. "You have fleeting moments of glory but you'll never have the sustained excellence like I've had. You thought I embarrassed you at SummerSlam? That was nothing compared to what I'm going to do to you in Melbourne at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6."

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Kona Reeves

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) vs. The Street Profits

* NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane vs. Trish Adora

*The Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano

- The New Year's Eve edition of WWE RAW will be taped on Friday, December 28th in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 15. The arena tweeted the following on the event: