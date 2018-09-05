WWE MYC Matches For Tonight, WWE Star Featured In NatGeo Magazine, The IIconics Hype WWE SSD (Video)

- As noted, The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi has been announced for the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia next month. Above is new video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce talking about how nothing is more Australian than they are, and how everyone Down Under can't wait for them to come home.

- The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will air on the WWE Network tonight at 9pm ET after WWE NXT goes off the air. The following first round matches have been confirmed to air tonight:

* Tegan Nox vs. Zatara

* Killer Kelly vs. Meiko Satomura

* Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Rhea Ripley vs. MJ Jenkins

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali is featured in the latest issue of National Geographic magazine. WWE and Ali announced the following on the feature: