WWE MYC Matches For Tonight, WWE Star Featured In NatGeo Magazine, The IIconics Hype WWE SSD (Video)

- As noted, The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi has been announced for the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia next month. Above is new video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce talking about how nothing is more Australian than they are, and how everyone Down Under can't wait for them to come home.
- The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will air on the WWE Network tonight at 9pm ET after WWE NXT goes off the air. The following first round matches have been confirmed to air tonight:
* Tegan Nox vs. Zatara
* Killer Kelly vs. Meiko Satomura
* Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Rhea Ripley vs. MJ Jenkins
- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali is featured in the latest issue of National Geographic magazine. WWE and Ali announced the following on the feature:
Mustafa Ali featured in National Geographic's list of South Asian American stereotype breakers
Mustafa Ali has been named a South Asian-American stereotype breaker by the editorial staff of National Geographic.
The high-flying "Heart of 205 Live" tweeted on Tuesday that he was featured in NatGeo's newest issue, which highlights how South Asian Americans are forging their own cultural path and building their own American dream. Ali has spoken at length with WWE.com before about grappling with stereotypes, and the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finalist is featured in NatGeo alongside figures such as comedian Hari Kondabolu ("The Problem with Apu"), Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, astronaut Sunita Williams, Emmy-award winning journalist Narmeen Choudhury and 2018 Houston Public Media Spelling Bee champion Pranav Chemudupaty.
See the full gallery here, and please join WWE.com in congratulating Mustafa on this outstanding recognition!
Featured in @NatGeo "How South Asian Americans Are Building a New American Dream." https://t.co/SCCQ7YAwp6 pic.twitter.com/45nrQS6ZQl— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) September 4, 2018