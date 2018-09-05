Lanny Poffo Addresses Rumor Regarding Randy Savage And Stephanie McMahon

Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius during his WWE run and the brother of Macho Man Randy Savage, didn't necessarily squash the rumor regarding his brother and Stephanie McMahon.

For decades there has been an urban legend about Savage having an affair with Stephanie McMahon in the mid-1990s. According to the unsubstantiated story, Savage was blacklisted from WWE until his passing once Vince McMahon learned of the affair years later.

Poffo addressed that rumor during the first episode of his new podcast, The Genius Cast.

"I don't know, and if I knew I wouldn't tell you because Randy was very private and I have absolutely no idea if that happened," Poffo explained. "I will tell you what did happen. Triple H had done an interview with a magazine and they said, what do you think of Hulk Hogan and The Macho Man? He said that they are great but they are dinosaurs. Evidently, Hulk Hogan didn't mind being called a dinosaur, but Randy Savage took big exception to it."

Savage didn't appreciate being called a dinosaur by The Game so he did what many other "rappers" often do and he went after Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon. Savage released a rap album in 2003 and in one of the videos posted on his website, he said he was going to steal Triple H's wife to get back at The Game for labeling him a dinosaur.

"I have absolutely no idea if the urban legend is true," said Poffo. "Like I said, if it were true I wouldn't tell you because it is nobody else's business. There is only one other person who knows for sure and that is Stephanie McMahon. Randy is not here and she is not talking, so, let's give him the benefit of the doubt and just talk about something else."

See Also Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage - Stephanie McMahon Rumor

Poffo went on to say that Savage said some pretty outlandish things to get back at people and many people took his quote about McMahon to be true and ran with it. Savage and Vince McMahon always had a strained relationship and this urban legend only added to their apparent feud. However, Poffo noted that Savage actually liked Triple H but felt offended by his comments.

"[Savage] really liked Triple H and felt that Triple H had disrespected him, well, that was his way of getting even with him," Poffo said. "He exasperated everything. I didn't feel that that was the best way to be. I don't do that. If somebody says if you want to make something out of it I walk around the mud puddle. He walks into it and splashes into it, which is the difference between he and I."

It wasn't until three years after his death in 2011 that WWE truly began to welcome Savage back into their family. They released a DVD documentary on his legacy in 2014 and then inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Hulk Hogan inducted Savage and Lanny Poffo gave a speech on the behalf of his brother.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.