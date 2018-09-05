What Was The "All In: Zero Hour" Viewership?

Before "All In" got going last Saturday night, "All In: Zero Hour" aired exclusively on WGN America for one hour. The pre-show featured two matches: Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. The Briscoes, along with the Over Budget Battle Royal. Flip Gordon would pick up the Battle Royal victory and get a shot at Jay Lethal's ROH World Title later in the night.

According to Show Buzz Daily, "All In: Zero Hour" averaged 196,00 viewers. It ranked 85th for the day on cable and was the only show from WGN America to make the top 150 list.

As a comparison, Impact Wrestling (8pm ET Thursdays on POP) drew 225,000 viewers last week. Their year low rating is 168,000 viewers.

The number of PPV buys for "All In" is currently unavailable. If you missed out on the event, you can check out the full results by clicking here.