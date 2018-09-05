Tessa Blanchard Signs With Another Company, Christopher Daniels On ALL In Vs WWE Comparisons, Impact

- Above is a preview for Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling, which will feature new Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard defending her title against the former champion, Su Yung. Yung lost the title on last week's episode in a triple threat match with Blanchard and Allie after Blanchard pinned Allie.

- Speaking of Blanchard, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss announced that she has signed to become the newest WOW Superhero in the Buss owned WOW-Women Of Wrestling.

"Knowing the expectations of our WOW fans to see the best in women's professional wrestling, we are elated to sign Tessa Blanchard," WOW Owner, Jeanie Buss said. "Tessa enhances and elevates our athletic roster of talent beyond measure and we can hardly wait to showcase her skills in the series set to broadcast on Mark Cuban's AXS TV."

"I am grateful to both Impact Wrestling and the WOW executives for working out the details to allow me to pursue my dream of competing at the highest levels within our industry," Blanchard said. "The success I've experienced in the past month in winning the Impact Championship, winning in Chicago at the 'All In' event in front of over 10,000 people, and now signing with WOW is what dreams are made of. My next dream to come true that will top off my year's success will be when I beat Santana Garrett to win the WOW World Championship."

The WOW live event tapings take place on October 10th and October 11th, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater. AXS TV will record all the WOW action for broadcast beginning in early 2019. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com by clicking here. You can get more information about WOW wowe.com.

- Christopher Daniels took to Twitter to respond to fans arguing about the success of All In by comparing it to WWE. Daniels noted that he's not against WWE, but is "tired of being tagged by people arguing whether or not 11K+ people at All In qualifies as a success or not," as seen below:

Dear everyone,

If you're bound & determined to argue the merits of All In vs. Raw or SmackDown or anything WWE, could you please leave me the entire f**k out of it? The show I was on was a success, end of story, full stop.

Hugs & High 5's,

CD — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 5, 2018