The Miz Explains Why He Chose Adult Store Parking Lot For His "First Date" With Maryse

Despite The Miz and Maryse having a very public relationship that is currently the focus of Miz & Mrs., the power couple's first date wasn't the romantic type that you might expect.

The two first met in 2006 when The Miz was one of the judges on the Diva Search in which Maryse was a contestant. Maryse, whose native language is French, thought her rehearsed English speech would win her over with the judges but that turned out to not be the case.

"In Marina del Rey [California] in 2006, I walked in for my audition for the Diva Search, and Mike was sitting there, and he was one of the judges," Maryse tells Yahoo Lifestyle. "I had this perfect speech that I learned in the plane on the way to Los Angeles from Montreal because I couldn't speak a word in English."

As it turns out, it wasn't her English that impressed the Miz. Instead, it was her native French that made him realize she was "the one."

"She cuts this promo in French, and she gets up in my face," Miz recalls. "I'm loving every second of it. This girl is it."

Maryse wouldn't win the Diva Search, but she was signed to a WWE contract. While traveling on the road, Miz would often ask Maryse out to group dinners, but she would brush him off. Thus, he decided to do something a little riskier to show his interest.

"We're in Kansas City, and it's two in the morning," said Maryse. "I'm trying to get back to my hotel, and you call me on my phone [while you were driving nearby]. You said, 'Pull over, pull over!' I kind of found myself in a parking lot of a porn shop."

"You might think this is a little weird," said Miz, "but I didn't want to get in the friend zone. I wanted her to know where my mind was at. But it worked, all right. We sat there in the parking lot and talked for three hours, with a person that doesn't speak English. That's an A-plus in my book as a first date."

The two would then begin officially dating and that led to Miz proposing to Maryse in the same Marina del Rey convention room that the first met. (Perhaps proposing in the porn shop parking lot would have been too bold.)

They married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, in 2018. Their family life is chronicled in Miz & Mrs. which was picked up for a second season to air in 2019.

damien demento contributed to this article.