Corey Graves Explains The Shield RAW Plothole, Dean Ambrose Vs. Seth Rollins 2014 HIAC Match (Video)

- WWE uploaded the full Hell In A Cell match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at the 2014 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. Rollins won after Bray Wyatt and a hologram made a surprise appearance, allowing Wyatt to hit Ambrose with a Uranage slam and Rollins getting the pin.

- WWEShop.com has accessories for as low as $1.49 today. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Wednesday, September 5th at 11:59 pm PT.

- Many fans were pointing out the obvious plothold regarding The Shield's arrest on RAW this past Monday. According to the storyline, The Shield were arrested, processed and met in front of a judge before being released and returning to the arena, all on a holiday. Corey Graves made perfect sense of the angle, as seen below: